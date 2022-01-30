 Center for Crime Victim Services Board of Directors Annual Meeting: Monday, September 19, 2022, 1:30 – 3:00 PM | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 14, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Center for Crime Victim Services Board of Directors Annual Meeting: Monday, September 19, 2022, 1:30 – 3:00 PM 

Published September 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 15, 2022 at 3:35 p.m.

Physical Location: the conference room at 60 South Main Street, Waterbury, VT

To attend virtually by Zoom, see link below
Agenda

A) A Brief History of CCVS by Board Chairman, Robert Paolini, Esq.
B) Comments by Executive Director, Jennifer Poehlmann
C) Words of Wisdom from Survivors
D) Victims Compensation Program Report
E) Restitution Unit Report
F) Financial Annual Report
G) Grants Overview
H) Innovations and Highlights Impacting Vermonters
I) Question and Answer Period

Attend by Zoom using this link:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83142088256
Meeting ID: 831 4208 8256
One tap mobile
+16465588656,,83142088256# US (New York)
To join by phone: Dial by your location:
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcaXkQVHH4
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: ,

More Public Meetings »

Trending

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation