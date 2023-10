Center for Crime Victim Services BOD Annual Meeting 

Monday, October 16, 20231:30 – 3:00 PMCenter for Crime Victim ServicesBoard of DirectorsAnnual MeetingPhysical Location: the conference roomat 60 South Main Street, Waterbury, VTTo attend virtually by Zoom, see link belowAgendaA) A Brief History of CCVS by Board Chairman, Robert Paolini, Esq.B) Comments by Executive Director, Jennifer PoehlmannC) Words of Wisdom from SurvivorsD) Victims Compensation Program ReportE) Restitution Unit ReportF) Financial Annual ReportG) Grants OverviewH) Training and Outreach OverviewI) Innovations and Highlights Impacting VermontersJ) Question and Answer PeriodAttend by Zoom using this link:Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 817 4651 3029One tap mobile+16469313860,,81746513029# USTo join by phone: Dial by your location+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdA2dL9f90