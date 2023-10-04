 Center for Crime Victim Services BOD Annual Meeting | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 04, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Center for Crime Victim Services BOD Annual Meeting 

Published October 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Monday, October 16, 2023
1:30 – 3:00 PM

Center for Crime Victim Services

Board of Directors
Annual Meeting
Physical Location: the conference room
at 60 South Main Street, Waterbury, VT
To attend virtually by Zoom, see link below

Agenda

A) A Brief History of CCVS by Board Chairman, Robert Paolini, Esq.
B) Comments by Executive Director, Jennifer Poehlmann
C) Words of Wisdom from Survivors
D) Victims Compensation Program Report
E) Restitution Unit Report
F) Financial Annual Report
G) Grants Overview
H) Training and Outreach Overview
I) Innovations and Highlights Impacting Vermonters
J) Question and Answer Period

Attend by Zoom using this link:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81746513029
Meeting ID: 817 4651 3029
One tap mobile
+16469313860,,81746513029# US
To join by phone: Dial by your location
        +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdA2dL9f90
