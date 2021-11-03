 'Challenger Seven' Monument Is Relocated in Montpelier | History | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

November 03, 2021 Arts + Life » History

'Challenger Seven' Monument Is Relocated in Montpelier 

By

The "Challenger Seven" monument will be rededicated at 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, at Montpelier High School.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Mission Accomplished | "Challenger Seven" monument is relocated in Montpelier"

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More History »

About The Author

Sally Pollak

Sally Pollak
Bio:
 Sally Pollak is a staff writer at Seven Days, where she mostly covers food and drink. Her first newspaper job was compiling horse racing results at the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Trending

With a New EP and a Forthcoming Album, Dwight + Nicole Are Ready for the Next Step
Book Review: 'A Distant Grave,' Sarah Stewart Taylor
In Chittenden County, New Apartment Projects Aren’t Keeping Pace With Demand
Art Review: 'Unbound,' BCA Center
UVM Medical Center Is Spending Tens of Millions of Dollars on Temporary Travel Nurses
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in History

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation