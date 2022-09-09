Champlain Housing Trust to Manage Burlington Shelter Pod Community 

click to enlarge
-
Courtney Lamdin ©️ Seven Days
-
The shelter pod construction site
The City of Burlington has finally found an organization to manage its planned Elmwood Avenue shelter community, potentially putting the long-delayed project on a path to open before winter.
Affordable housing developer Champlain Housing Trust will oversee daily operations at the site, which is in a city-owned parking lot at 51 Elmwood Avenue. Mayor Miro Weinberger's office confirmed the news ahead of a press conference scheduled for Friday morning.
Prep work has already begun at the site. Once fully built, the Elmwood community will feature 30 shelter "pods" that range in size from 60 to 120 square feet. Each unit will have electricity, heat and air conditioning; residents will share showers and toilets in a separate modular unit. The pod city will be open for three years.
The community was supposed to open in July, but plans were delayed when the city couldn't find a partner to manage it. Brian Pine, director of the city's Community & Economic Development Office, which is overseeing the project, told Seven Days
last month that the city was negotiating with "an organization that has skills and experience in this area" but would not elaborate at the time.
Indeed, CHT has a long history of building permanently affordable housing, including projects to serve chronically homeless people. In 2016, the nonprofit transformed
the former Ho Hum Motel in South Burlington into housing with built-in medical and social services. The property was also used as an isolation facility
during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
As the Elmwood community's operating partner, CHT will help with the intake process, resolve conflicts and hold regular meetings with neighbors, according to the site management plan. Other staff, known as "community service coordinators" employed by the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, will be charged with helping residents find long-term housing.
Paid for with coronavirus relief funds, the shelter project is one prong of Weinberger's 10-point plan
to ramp up housing production and to end chronic homelessness by the end of 2024. The city has also used recovery funds to hire a city staffer focused on combating homelessness and to prop up the county's coordinated entry program, which connects people with housing assistance.