Champlain Orchards Adds Cider Garden in Shoreham 

click to enlarge Champlain Orchards
- COURTESY
- Champlain Orchards' cider garden
has long been a popular destination for pick-your-own-apples. Now, with the addition of a cider garden, the team at the Shoreham orchard will serve its ciders and snacks on-site all summer long. Launching on June 2, the new family- and dog-friendly outdoor space will be open on Fridays and Saturdays through the fall.
The cider garden will offer flights and full pours of Champlain Orchards’ core line of hard ciders
, as well as limited releases, cider slushies (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), sweet cider and Local Sweet sodas. Snacks such as apple-cider fritters, soft pretzels, charcuterie boards, housemade soups, s’mores kits and savory tarts from Crown Point Bread will also be available.
“Shoreham is beautiful all year round,” said Ben Rule, the orchard’s director of sales and marketing. “People primarily come for apple picking, but for us, the growing season starts with strawberries. He hopes the cider garden will "expand this season and get people out exploring.”
click to enlarge
- Courtesy of Chadwick Estey
- Champlain Orchards' Kingston Dry hard cider
The spacious area behind the orchard’s farm market at 3597 Route 74 features sunken firepits, shade sails, tables, vintage board games, a children’s playground and a lawn for picnicking or playing games such as cornhole, Kan Jam and bocce.
Visitors may also walk the orchard’s main trails to take in the views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks.
Champlain Orchards has previously offered sample pours at a small tasting bar and hosted one-off events, but the cider garden is its first full-season, full-pour endeavor. If things go well, Rule said, the orchard will “beef up a few evenings” with live music and food trucks.