Champlain Parkway Construction Could Begin in July After Council Approves Contract 

The proposed route of the Champlain Parkway

At its meeting Monday, the Burlington City Council unanimously approved a $45 million contract to build the first phase of the Champlain Parkway, a landmark moment in the decades-long effort to get the roadway built.



The project's sole, $41 million bid — from S.D. Ireland Brothers and Kubricky Construction — came in nearly $14.5 million higher than initial estimates, likely due to inflation and the war in Ukraine, which has driven up energy costs. The contract also includes an additional $4 million for contingencies.



Councilors Perri Freeman (P-Central District) and Ali House (P-Ward 8) were absent for the vote.



The 2.8-mile parkway will begin at the Interstate 189 interchange on Shelburne Road, run north from Home to Lakeside avenues, then jog east onto Pine Street, where it would extend up to Main. Work on the first phase, between Home Avenue and Kilburn Street, is scheduled to begin this July and end in October 2024. The entire project could be complete in 2027.



Councilor Gene Bergman (P-Ward 2) said he's concerned about data that shows the parkway would increase traffic in the King/Maple neighborhood, the most racially diverse area on the route. But he said there's no evidence that traffic will increase during the project's first phase. Bergman encouraged the city to keep pushing to build the Railyard Enterprise Project — which would divert traffic from the neighborhood via a connector road between Pine and Battery streets — before the parkway is completed.



"In my mind, that is essential to this being done in a racially just way," Bergman said, "and it is essential for my support going forward."



Mayor Miro Weinberger hailed the vote as a major milestone after lengthy permitting and legal battles.



"After 35 years in limbo, to have what feels like it's going to be a strong council vote here is a very hopeful moment for this project and for our ability to get things big things done as a community, even if it takes longer than it should sometimes," he said.



Meantime, the grassroots Pine Street Coalition has vowed to keep fighting the parkway in federal court. The coalition's lawsuit seeks to stop the parkway and build what it calls the "Champlain RIGHTway," which features 0.75 fewer miles of new roadway and uses roundabouts instead of traffic lights, among other changes.