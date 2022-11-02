Champlain Valley School District Charlotte Central School 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
PREQUALIFICATION INFORMATION FOR
Electrical Subcontractors
The Champlain Valley School District is seeking interested Electrical Subcontractors to pre-qualify for an improvement project at Charlotte Central School, 408 Hinesburg Road, Charlotte,
Vermont 05445. The scope of improvements for this subcontract includes Electrical Systems upgrades, Emergency/Standby systems upgrades, Fire Alarm upgrades, Security System integration, and Lighting upgrades. The school district will be executing a single contract with a Construction Manager (DEW Construction, Williston, VT, hereinafter referred to as the CM) for all the work but requires that the Electrical Subcontractor that the CM will hire be prequalified for its portion of the work.
PREQUALIFICATION INFORMATION FOR
Fire Protection Subcontractors
The Champlain Valley School District is seeking interested Fire Protection Subcontractors to pre-qualify for an improvement project at Charlotte Central School, 408 Hinesburg Road, Charlotte, Vermont 05445. The scope of improvements for this subcontract includes installation of a new Fire Protection (sprinkler) system, fire pump, connections to underground water storage tanks by others, and associated work. The school district will be executing a single contract with a Construction Manager (DEW Construction, Williston, VT, hereinafter referred to as the CM) for all the work but requires that the Fire Protection Subcontractor that the CM will hire be prequalified for its portion of the work.
Please refer to the CVSD website RFP page for the full information. https://www.cvsdvt.org/domain/377
find, follow, fan us: