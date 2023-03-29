 Champlain Valley Self Storage Auction | Storage Auctions | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 29, 2023 Legal Notices » Storage Auctions

Champlain Valley Self Storage Auction 

Published March 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 29, 2023 at 10:04 a.m.

In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host a live auction of the following units on or after 9am 3/31/23:

Location: 78 Lincoln St. Essex Junction, VT 05452

Mitchell Harpin, unit #201: household goods

Amy Bevins, unit #227: household goods

Auction pre-registration is required, email [email protected] to register.

