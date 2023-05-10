If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published May 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host a live auction of the following unit on or after 9am 5/20/23:
Location: 78 Lincoln St. Essex Junction, VT 05452
Vanessa Robare, unit #111: household goods
Auction pre-registration is required, email [email protected] to register.
