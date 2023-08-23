If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published August 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905.
Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host a live auction of the following units on or after 9am 9/17/23:
Location: 2211 Main St. Colchester, VT
Jennifer Canada, unit #639: household goods
Auction pre-registration is required, email [email protected] to register.
find, follow, fan us: