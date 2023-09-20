If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published September 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated September 20, 2023 at 12:34 p.m.
In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host a live auction of the following units on or after 10/20/23:
Location: 2211 Main St. Colchester, VT
Gregory Stowe, unit #729: household goods
Richard Foy, unit #958: household good
Auction pre-registration is required, email info@champlainvalleyselfstorage.com to register.
find, follow, fan us: