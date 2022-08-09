Charity Clark Wins Democratic Primary for Attorney General 

click to enlarge File: Colin Flanders ©️ Seven Days

Charity Clark at a press conference in June announcing her candidacy

“I’m feeling really grateful and excited that our message resonated,” Clark said in a phone interview late Tuesday. “People were excited to vote for a qualified woman, and to shatter the glass ceiling at the AG’s office.”



She said she was now looking forward to connecting with voters ahead of the general election, including those who supported Thibault.