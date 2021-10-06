 Charlotte's Mount Philo State Park Gets an Updated Trail — Complete With Stone Staircases | Outdoors & Recreation | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

October 06, 2021 Arts + Life » Outdoors & Recreation

Charlotte’s Mount Philo State Park Gets an Updated Trail — Complete With Stone Staircases 

By

The original print version of this article was headlined "Taking Steps"

Related Locations

More...
Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Tags: , , , , ,

More Outdoors & Recreation »

About The Author

Jordan Adams

Jordan Adams
Bio:
 Jordan Adams joined Seven Days as music editor in 2016. In 2021, he became an arts and culture staff writer. He's won awards from the Vermont Press Association and the New England Newspaper and Press Association.

Trending

Woman Speaks Out Ahead of Her Rapist's Release From Prison
Small Boat Exchange Is Sold to Its Two Employees
Top Scott Administration Official Retiring After 40-Year Career
Vermont Highlights Tools to Help Schedule Doctor Appointments More Quickly
Stuck in Vermont: South Burlington Bus Driver Steve Rexford Is Part of the Team
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Since 2014, Seven Days has allowed readers to comment on all stories posted on our website. While we’ve appreciated the suggestions and insights, the time has come to shut them down — at least temporarily.

While we champion free speech, facts are a matter of life and death during the coronavirus pandemic, and right now Seven Days is prioritizing the production of responsible journalism over moderating online debates between readers.

To criticize, correct or praise our reporting, please send us a letter to the editor. Or send us a tip. We’ll check it out and report the results.

Online comments may return when we have better tech tools for managing them. Thanks for reading.

Life Lines

Submit Your Announcement All Life Lines »
+ send an arts tip

Latest in Category

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation