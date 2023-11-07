Charlotte's Philo Ridge Farm to Pause Restaurant and Market Operations 

click to enlarge
- Outdoor dining at Philo Ridge Farm in late summer 2022
The elegant, farm-to-table restaurant and market at Philo Ridge Farm
in Charlotte will "temporarily pause" operation as of December 10. The business plans to reorganize as a nonprofit to expand its research into how sustainable practices can support Vermont's agricultural future, according to a November 7 statement
In the announcement, the farm's married owners, Diana McCargo and Peter Swift, said Philo Ridge will remain a working farm and that they consider the transition to nonprofit to be "a natural next step in [its] evolution."
They shared no timeline for a possible reopening of the restaurant and market but said "creating and sharing good food has always been a part of who we are and will be part of our future."
- The market at Philo Ridge Farm in late summer 2022
In a follow-up email, a public relations representative for the farm said the "operational shift and pause in the hospitality program" will impact 28 part-time and full-time employees, who will receive severance packages and career coaching.
McCargo and Swift bought the 400-acre former dairy off the intersection of Mount Philo and Hinesburg roads in 2012 for $1 million. They invested heavily in restoring buildings and also in restoring the land through regenerative farming practices, such as rotationally grazing livestock to build soil health, sequester carbon and support a biodiverse environment. The Philo Ridge farming team has collaborated closely with University of Vermont Extension researchers to measure and share results.
- Late-summer menu items at Philo Ridge Farm in 2022
In 2018, Philo Ridge opened an on-farm market, which sold meat, produce, and other food and goods raised there and on other local farms, along with prepared foods, pastries and coffee drinks all made fresh on-site. Casual lunch options, brunch and a prix-fixe dinner service with indoor and seasonal outdoor seating were added. This summer, dinner expanded to include à la carte options.
The announcement emphasized that hours and offerings will continue as normal through lunch on Saturday, December 9, when the farm will host its annual winter holiday market. Those who have gift cards are encouraged to use them before that date.