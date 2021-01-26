Chart Your Approach to Midwinter With 'Staytripper' 

click to enlarge Emily Maye | Kirsten Thompson

There are two ways to approach midwinter in Vermont. You can lean into the belief that there's no bad weather, just bad clothing, and head outside for whatever fun can be found in the snow, sleet or slush. Or you can give in to February fatigue, pop some vitamin D and hibernate at home.

No judgment here. This issue of Staytripper, Seven Days' road map to safely rediscovering Vermont, charts both paths in acknowledgment of the pandemic that's keeping many of us at home. While we encourage the mental and physical benefits of exploring the great outdoors — and the positive impact of supporting area businesses along the way — it's also possible to stay active, entertained and inspired in your own living room.

So snap into skis or livestream a local film series. Hop on a fat bike or join a virtual book group. Maybe do a little of each. These are difficult days; make February about finding what feels good to you.