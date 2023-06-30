Chef and Filmmaker Brings His Traveling Thai Food Pop-Up to Burlington 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Pranom Pop-Up pad see ew, or stir-fried rice noodles

Chef Dream Kasestatad in Seattle in 2022



Kasestatad's family moved from Bangkok, Thailand, to Lubbock, Texas, when he was two years old, and he grew up in the family's restaurants. "I was literally bathed in the restaurant sink as a toddler," he said. He started cooking in the kitchens when he was about 11. "There were no child labor laws in my family," he joked.



Restaurants paid the bills, but Kasestatad observed the toll it took on family members. "We didn't have a normal life," he said. "They literally worked until they physically couldn't work any more."



As a young man, he had no interest in pursuing a culinary career. "I hated restaurants," he said. "I wanted to run away from it."



