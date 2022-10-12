Chittenden Solid Waste District – Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published October 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The Chittenden Solid Waste District will hold a Public Hearing to present the proposed Materials Recovery Facility Bond. At this hearing, CSWD will receive public comments on the Bond, and information, as available, will be presented to voters on the estimated amount and type(s) of financing, the improvements to be financed by the Bond, and estimated construction timelines. The Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Williston Central School Auditorium, 195 Central School Drive, Williston VT 05495. Instructions on attending remotely will be available on our website https://cswd.net/mrf-bond-2/ prior to the meeting.
