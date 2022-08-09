Chittenden State's Attorney Sarah George Fends Off Primary Challenge 

She now moves on to the general election, where she will be the only major-party candidate.





George told Seven Days in a phone interview late Tuesday that she had expected to win but was nevertheless “humbled” by the broad support she received. Districts that went her way included not only those in liberal Burlington but also some of the county’s more conservative areas, such as Milton and Colchester.



Her takeaway, she said, was that the “tough-on-crime” rhetoric from her opponent didn’t resonate with most voters. “People in Vermont tend to think we’re safe from that,” she said. “What I’m imagining now is that, for the most part, people were really upset by it.”





At 11 p.m., George held a 20-point lead — 53 percent to Kenney's 33 percent — with 26 of the county's 36 precincts reporting.