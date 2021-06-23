City of Burlington: Ordinance in Relation to Ch. 14 Solid Waste 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Ordinance 5.07
Sponsor: Department of Public Works
Public Hearing Dates:
First reading:
Referred to:
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 06/07/21
Second reading:
Action:
Date: 06/07/21
Signed by Mayor: 06/16/21
Published: 06/23/21
Effective: 07/14/21
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Chapter 14, Solid Waste, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Sec. 14 Solid Waste Generation Tax, thereof to read as follows:
Section 14-14. Solid waste generation tax.
(I) As written.
(II) Taxes Imposed:
(a) As written.
(b) The tax shall be imposed upon solid waste haulers and collectors at the-rate
of four dollars and eighty-four cents ($4.847) per month per residential dwelling unit served in Burlington set forth in the city's budget or as established by resolution of the city council. The amounts of tax charged are not refundable.
(c) As written.
(III-XIV) As written.
* Materials stricken out deleted.
** Materials underlined added.
