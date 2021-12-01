City of Burlington - Availability of Funds 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
The City of Burlington is soliciting applications from community organizations and City departments for funding through its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. Funding will be targeted to the priorities identified in the current Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA). Project proposals from community organizations will be reviewed and scored competitively according to the process outlined in the NOFA.
Application packets may be requested from the Community & Economic Development Office (CEDO) or online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/CEDO . Applicants will be invited to submit a final application by January 10, 2022 at 4:00 pm.
Funding for the 2022 program year is expected to be available in two tranches, the first of which will be available as soon as February 1st, and the second as of July 1st of 2022. Please refer to the NOFA for more details.
A virtual informational workshop for applicants is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th, 2021. For further information, please contact Christine Curtis at ccurtis@burlingtonvt.gov or 802-735-7002.
