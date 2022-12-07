If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published December 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Burlington is soliciting applications from community organizations and City departments for funding through its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for the 2023 program year. Funding will be targeted to the priorities identified in the current Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA). Project proposals from community organizations will be reviewed and scored competitively according to the process outlined in the NOFA.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has yet to announce the appropriation for the 2023 program year, but the City is anticipating approximately $700,000 of CDBG funds based on the City's funding history. Funding is expected to be available on July 1, 2023.
The NOFA and application packet may be requested from the Community & Economic Development Office (CEDO) or online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/CEDO. Applicants will be invited to submit a final application by January 19, 2023 at 4:00 pm.
A virtual workshop for applicants is scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022. For more information, please contact Christine Curtis at ccurtis@burlingtonvt.gov or 802- 735-7002.
