City of Burlington Final Public Hearing Notice for the Ventilation Improvements and Licensed Nursing Assistant Training Programs 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published November 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Burlington received $102,579.00 and $132,635.00 from the State of Vermont for two grants under the Vermont Community Development Program (VCDP). The VCDP funds received have been used to provide ventilation improvements to community businesses and organizations, and provide the community with a licensed nursing assistant training program. A virtual public hearing will be held at the Community Development and Neighborhood Revitalization Committee meeting on December 15th, 2022 at 5:00PM to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the range of community development activities that have been undertaken under this program, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine a statement of the use of these funds.
Information on these projects may be obtained from and viewed during the hours of 9:00AM and 5:00PM at 149 Church St, 3rd Floor, Burlington VT 05401 or online at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/CEDO. Should you require any special accommodations please contact Chanel Bastian at 802-557-1635 or CBASTIAN@burlingtonvt.gov to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. For the hearing impaired please call (TTY) #1-800-253-0191.
find, follow, fan us: