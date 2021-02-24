 City of Burlington Traffic Regulations: Section 15. Designated school zones. | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 24, 2021 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington Traffic Regulations: Section 15. Designated school zones. 

CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty A Regulation in Relation to: Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 15. Designated school zones.


Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved

Date: 02/17/2021

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, Associate Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 2/24/21

Effective: 03/17/21

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 15, designated school zones, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 15 Designated school zones.

The following streets are hereby designated as school zones. No person shall operate a vehicle at a rate of speed greater than twenty-five (25) miles per hour on the following streets:

(1)-(25) As written.

(26) Cherry Street beginning at Battery Street and extending east to Saint Paul Street.

(27) Bank Street beginning at Pine Street and extending east to Saint Paul Street.
(28) Pine Street beginning at Bank Street and extending south to College Street.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation