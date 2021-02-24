City of Burlington Traffic Regulations: Section 15. Designated school zones. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 02/17/2021
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 2/24/21
Effective: 03/17/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 15, designated school zones, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 15 Designated school zones.
The following streets are hereby designated as school zones. No person shall operate a vehicle at a rate of speed greater than twenty-five (25) miles per hour on the following streets:
(1)-(25) As written.
(26) Cherry Street beginning at Battery Street and extending east to Saint Paul Street.
(27) Bank Street beginning at Pine Street and extending east to Saint Paul Street.
(28) Pine Street beginning at Bank Street and extending south to College Street.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
