February 24, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty A Regulation in Relation to: Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 16. Bus Stops 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved

Date: 02/17/2021

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, Associate Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 2/24/21

Effective: 03/17/21

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 16, bus stops, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 16 Bus stops.

(a) The following spaces are hereby designated as bus stops:

(1)-(22) As written.

(23) On the south side of Cherry Street beginning sixty (60) feet east of the crosswalk at 67 Cherry Street and extending east eighty (80) feet effective between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, from August 20 of any year to June 20 of the succeeding year.

(b) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

