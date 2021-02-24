CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty A Regulation in Relation to: Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 16. Bus Stops 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 02/17/2021
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 2/24/21
Effective: 03/17/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 16, bus stops, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 16 Bus stops.
(a) The following spaces are hereby designated as bus stops:
(1)-(22) As written.
(23) On the south side of Cherry Street beginning sixty (60) feet east of the crosswalk at 67 Cherry Street and extending east eighty (80) feet effective between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, from August 20 of any year to June 20 of the succeeding year.
(b) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
