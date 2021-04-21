City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty, A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 19, Parking Rates 

CITY OF BURLINGTON: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty, A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 19, Parking RatesSponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 03/17/2021
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI, Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 04/21/21
Effective: 05/12/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows: That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 19, Parking Rates, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended by amending Section (b), as follows:
Section 19. Parking Rates.
(a) As written.
(b) (1)-(7) As written.
(8)
College Street Parking Garage: First two (2) hours free; one dollar ($1.00) per one-half (1/2) hour after two (2) hours for next two (2) hours; one dollar ($1.00) per hour after four (4) hours; maximum daily rate of eight dollars ($8.00). Eighty dollars ($80.00) for a five (5) day per week monthly lease and ninety-six dollars ($96.00) for a six (6) day per week monthly lease.
College Street / Lakeview / Westlake Parking Garage Facility.
a. Hourly, Maximum Daily Rates. One dollar ($1.00) per hour; first two (2) hours free; maximum daily rate of eight dollars ($8.00).
b. Parking is free on Sundays.
c. Monthly Permit Rates. Eighty dollars ($80.00) for a five (5) day per week monthly permit; the five days per week shall be Monday through Friday. Ninety-six dollars ($96.00) for a seven (7) day per week monthly permit. Twenty dollars ($20) for a 5 day per week monthly permit for City Employees when paid for by a City of Burlington department. Zero dollars ($0) for a restaurant/retail/service worker seven (7) day per week monthly permit with eligibility determined by the Department of Public within policy approved by the Public Works Commission. The Director of Department of Public Works or his or her designee may pro-rate monthly parking permit fees at times of sale and termination.
(9)
Lakeview Parking Garage: First two (2) hours free; one dollar ($1.00) per one-half (1/2) hour after two (2) hours for next two (2) hours; one dollar ($1.00) per hour after four (4) hours; maximum daily rate of eight dollars ($8.00). Eighty dollars ($80.00) for a five (5) day per week monthly lease and ninety-six dollars ($96.00) for a six (6) day per week monthly lease.
Marketplace Parking Garage:
a. Hourly, Maximum Daily Rates. One dollar ($1.00) up to one (1) hour, two dollars ($2.00) up to two (2) hours; three dollars ($3.00) up to two and one-half (2 1/2) hours; four dollars ($4.00) up to three (3) hours; five dollars ($5.00) up to three and one half hours (3 1/2) hours; six dollars ($6.00) up to four (4) hours; seven dollars ($7.00) up to five (5) hours; eight dollars ($8.00) up to six (6) hours; nine dollars ($9.00) up to seven (7) hours; maximum day rate of 10 dollars ($10.00) after seven (7) hours.
b. Parking is free on Sundays.
c. Monthly Permit Rates: Ninety-six dollars ($96.00) for a seven (7) day per week monthly permit in the Marketplace Lower garage. No monthly permits available in the Marketplace Upper garage, except maintenance of those in existence at the time of adoption of this language. The Director of Department of Public Works or his or her designee may pro-rate monthly parking permit fees at times of sale and termination.
(10)
Marketplace Parking Garage: First two (2) hours free; three dollars ($3.00) per next one-half (1/2) hour after two (2) hours; one dollar ($1.00) per one-half (1/2) hour for next one and one-half (1 1/2) hours; one dollar ($1.00) per hour after four (4) hours; maximum daily rate of ten dollars ($10.00). Eighty dollars ($80.00) for a five (5) day per week monthly lease and ninety-six dollars ($96.00) for a six (6) day per week monthly lease.
Reserved.
(11)-(16) As written.
(c) As written.
(d) As written.
(e) As written.
(f) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
