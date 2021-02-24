City of Burlington Traffic Regulations: Section 3. Stop sign locations. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 02/17/2021
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 2/24/21
Effective: 03/17/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 3 Stop Sign Locations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 3 Stop sign locations.
Stop signs are authorized at the following locations:
(1)-(151) As written.
(152)
Reserved. At the westernmost intersection of Hillside Terrace and Riverside Avenue, causing traffic on Hillside Terrace to stop.
(153)-(319) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
