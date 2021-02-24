 City of Burlington Traffic Regulations: Section 3. Stop sign locations. | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 24, 2021 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington Traffic Regulations: Section 3. Stop sign locations. 

CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty A Regulation in Relation to: Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 3. Stop sign locations.


Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved

Date: 02/17/2021

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, Associate Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 2/24/21

Effective: 03/17/21

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 3 Stop Sign Locations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 3 Stop sign locations.

Stop signs are authorized at the following locations:

(1)-(151) As written.

(152) Reserved. At the westernmost intersection of Hillside Terrace and Riverside Avenue, causing traffic on Hillside Terrace to stop.

(153)-(319) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

