CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty A Regulation in Relation to: Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 31. Temporary Regulations. 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 02/17/2021
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 2/24/21
Effective: 03/17/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 31 Temporary Regulations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 31 Temporary Regulations.
(a) Notwithstanding Appendix C, Sections 9, 11-1, 12-1, 13, and 25 the following changes shall be made:
(1)-(4) As written.
(5) The Director of Public Works or his or her designee, may allow parking spaces described in Appendix C to be reallocated as parking for COVID vaccine and testing clinics as needed. Proper temporary signage will be posted. The following spaces are so designated:
(a) On the west side of Walnut Street between the hours 8 am - 4 pm, beginning at the Walnut Street driveway for Integrated Arts Academy and extending north for one-hundred forty (140) feet, on Wednesdays, for COVID vaccine related purposes only, for a maximum of thirty (30) minutes.
(b) On the west side of Walnut Street, the existing area designated as "No Parking except for Vehicles Loading and Unloading for School Purposes Only", shall also be available between the hours 8 am - 4 pm, on Wednesdays, for COVID vaccine related purposes only, for a maximum of thirty (30) minutes.
(b) Sunset Provision. The provisions set forth in Section 31 shall terminate [November 1, 2020] May 1, 2021. The text of Section 31 shall be replaced at such time with: "[Reserved]". [The authority of the Secretary to carry out this chapter shall terminate September 30, 2020.]
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
