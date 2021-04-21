City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty, A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 31. Temporary Regulations. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 03/17/2021
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI, Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 04/21/21
Effective: 05/12/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows: That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 31 Temporary Regulations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 31 Temporary Regulations.
(a) As written.
(b) Sunset Provision. The provisions set forth in Section 31 shall terminate
May 1, 2021 July 31, 2021. The text of Section 31 shall be replaced at such time with: "[Reserved]".
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
