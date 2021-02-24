CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty A Regulation in Relation to: Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7. No parking areas. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 02/17/2021
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 2/24/21
Effective: 03/17/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7, No parking areas designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7 No parking areas.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1)-(59) As written.
(60)
Reserved. On the south side of Cherry Street in the first space east of the crosswalk at 67 Cherry Street.
(61)-(193) As written.
(194)
Reserved. On the south side of Cherry Street in the first and second space west of the crosswalk at 67 Cherry Street.
(195)-(199) As written.
(200
Reserved. On the south side of Cherry Street in the first space east of the crosswalk at 55 Cherry Street.
(201)-(563) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
