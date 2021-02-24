 CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty A Regulation in Relation to: Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7. No parking areas. | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

February 24, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty A Regulation in Relation to: Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7. No parking areas. 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved

Date: 02/17/2021

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, Associate Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 2/24/21

Effective: 03/17/21

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7, No parking areas designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 7 No parking areas.

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:

(1)-(59) As written.

(60) Reserved. On the south side of Cherry Street in the first space east of the crosswalk at 67 Cherry Street.

(61)-(193) As written.

(194) Reserved. On the south side of Cherry Street in the first and second space west of the crosswalk at 67 Cherry Street.

(195)-(199) As written.

(200 Reserved. On the south side of Cherry Street in the first space east of the crosswalk at 55 Cherry Street.

(201)-(563) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

