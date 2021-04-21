 City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty, A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7A. Accessible spaces designated. | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

April 21, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty, A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7A. Accessible spaces designated. 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved

Date: 03/17/2021

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI, Associate Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 04/21/21

Effective: 05/12/21

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows: That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7A, Accessible spaces designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 7A Accessible spaces designated.

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:

(1)-(145) As written.

(146) In the space in front of 123 North Union Street. Reserved.

(147)-(171) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation