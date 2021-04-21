City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty, A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7A. Accessible spaces designated. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 03/17/2021
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI, Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 04/21/21
Effective: 05/12/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows: That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7A, Accessible spaces designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7A Accessible spaces designated.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:
(1)-(145) As written.
(146)
In the space in front of 123 North Union Street. Reserved.
(147)-(171) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
