February 24, 2021 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington Traffic Regulations: Section 7A. Accessible spaces designated. 

CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty A Regulation in Relation to: Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission—Section 7A. Accessible spaces designated.


Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved

Date: 02/17/2021

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, Associate Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 2/24/21

Effective: 03/17/21

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7A, Accessible spaces designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 7A Accessible spaces designated.

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:

(1)-(162) As written.

(163) On the east side of Park Street in front of 192 Park Street. Reserved.

(164)-(171) As written.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

