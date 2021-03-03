City of Burlington: An Ordinance in Relation to License Fees for Service Animals Sec. 5-16 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
ORDINANCE 6.02
Sponsor: Councilor Shannon
Public Hearing Dates:
First reading:
Referred to:
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 02/16/21
Second reading:
Action: adopted
Date: 02/16/21
Signed by Mayor: 02/23/21
Published: 03/03/21
Effective: 03/24/21
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington, as follows:
That Chapter 5, Animals and Fowl, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Section 5-16, License fees, to read as follows:
5-16 License fees.
(a) In addition to the license fee and any penalty fee required by state law, the municipal fee for each license required by this article shall be twenty dollars ($20.00) for each neutered/spayed dog and forty dollars ($40.00) for each non-neutered/non-spayed dog.
(b) The owner or keeper of a neutered/spayed dog that serves as the person's service animal under the Americans with Disabilities Act may request waiver of the municipal license fee (but not the state fee) by providing to the city clerk's office adequate responses to the following questions in writing:
- Is the dog a service animal required because of a disability?
- What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?
