City of Burlington: An Ordinance in Relation to: Traffic-controls light locations 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: _Approved
Date: _2/17/2021
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI
Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 05/26/21
Effective: 06/16/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 2 Traffic-control light locations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Appendix C Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission
Section 2 Traffic-control light locations
(a) As written.
(b) The traffic posts known as silent policemen located at the following intersections shall be continued in use and operation as now placed:
(1) South Willard Street and Shelburne Road.
find, follow, fan us: