 City of Burlington: An Ordinance in Relation to: Traffic-controls light locations | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

May 26, 2021 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: An Ordinance in Relation to: Traffic-controls light locations 

CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty One A Regulation in Relation to APPENDIX C RULES AND REGULATIONS OF THE TRAFFIC COMMISSION - SECTION 2 TRAFFIC-CONTROLS LIGHT LOCATIONS


Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: _Approved

Date: _2/17/2021

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI

Associate Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 05/26/21

Effective: 06/16/21

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 2 Traffic-control light locations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Appendix C Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission

Section 2 Traffic-control light locations

(a) As written.

(b) The traffic posts known as silent policemen located at the following intersections shall be continued in use and operation as now placed:

(1) South Willard Street and Shelburne Road.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation