City of Burlington: An Ordinance in Relation to: Bicycles 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 2/17/2021
Attestation of Adoption: Philip Peterson EI
Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 05/26/2021
Effective: 06/16/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Chapter 6, Bicycles, Article I. General Bicycle Regulation, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Chapter 6 BICYCLES
Article I. IN GENERAL
6-1.
General Bicycle Regulation. Definitions
(a) Bicycle defined. A bicycle shall be defined for the purposes of this section as any non-motorized wheeled vehicle that is propelled manually by pedals. Bicycle: Any pedal-driven device propelled entirely by human power and having two or more wheels.
Motor-assisted bicycle: Any bicycle with fully operable pedals and equipped with a motor that in itself is capable of producing a speed of no more than 30 miles per hour on a paved level surface. A motor-assisted bicycle is not a motor vehicle or micromobility device and shall obey all traffic regulations applicable to bicycles, except as otherwise provided by law or other ordinances.
Motor-assisted micromobility device: Any motor-assisted device for personal transportation. This includes any device with no more than three (3) wheels and a motor that in itself is capable of producing a speed of no more than 25 miles per hour on a paved level surface. Motor-assisted micromobility devices are not motor vehicles and shall obey all traffic regulations applicable to motor-assisted bicycles, except as otherwise provided by law or other ordinances.
(b) Obedience to traffic regulations. Every person riding a bicycle upon the streets, alleys and highways within the city shall observe and comply with all signals, signs and ordinances regulating the operation of traffic not inconsistent with the provisions of this chapter.
Cross reference—Motor Vehicles and Traffic, § 20-1.
6-2. Parental Responsibility. As written.
6-3. Riding on sidewalks, bicycle and pedestrian pathways and in parks.
(a)—(e) As written.
(f) No person shall operate a motor-assisted bicycle, motor-assisted micromobility device, pedi-cab or pedi-bus upon any sidewalk.
(g) Persons riding a motor-assisted bicycle, motor-assisted micromobility device, pedi-cab or pedi-bus on a bicycle and pedestrian pathway shall yield the right-of-way to any pedestrian.
6-4—6-24. As written.
* Material stricken out deleted.
** Material underlined added.
find, follow, fan us: