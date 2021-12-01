CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-one. A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 27 No parking except with resident parking permit. 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: _Approved_
Date: __11/17/2021____
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 12/01/21
Effective: 12/22/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 27 No parking except with resident parking permit, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 27 No parking except with resident parking permit.
No person shall park any vehicle except (1) a vehicle with a valid residential street sticker or valid license plate number via a digital permitting program; (2) a vehicle with a valid transferable residential hanging tag; (3) a clearly identifiable
service or delivery vehicle while conducting a delivery or performing a scheduled or requested service ; (4) a clearly identifiable car share vehicle; or (5) a vehicle displaying a valid state-issued special registration plate or placard for an individual with a disability on any street, or portion thereof, designated as "residential parking."
(f) Permits.
The police department Parking Services shall issue resident parking permits only to residents of streets, or portions thereof, that are designated "resident parking only" for parking on that street pursuant to subsection (i) of this section.
(1) Residents may apply for up to four (4) permits if their property has one (1) dwelling unit, and up to three (3) permits per unit if the property has more than one (1) dwelling unit. The number of dwelling units at a property is the number of units authorized by the city zoning department. Of the permits issued per dwelling unit, up to two (2) may be in the form of a transferable residential hanging tag or valid license plate number via a digital permitting program and the remaining permits shall be residential street stickers that must be affixed to a permitted vehicle or valid license plate number via a digital permitting program. A resident may also be eligible for a thirty (30) day temporary resident permit in order to secure and produce proof of residency in accordance with subsection (g)(1) of this section subject to compliance with the applicable rules. Permits shall be valid for up to two (2) years, effective the date of issuance.
(2)-(5) As Written.
(6)
A resident may request up to eight (8) contractor permits valid for thirty (30) day increments for construction purposes. The cost of each permit shall be ten dollars ($10.00) per thirty (30) day period. A contractor providing services to a resident located on a street with resident only parking may request a permit valid for any and all designated Resident Parking Streets throughout the City. The cost shall be five dollars ($5.00) for a one (1) month permit, thirty dollars ($30.00) for a six (6) month permit, or fifty dollars ($50.00) for a one (1) year permit. The permit shall only be used when the contractor is providing service to a residence on a street with resident only parking.
(7)
The police department Parking Services may, with twenty-four (24) hour advance notice, grant a resident an exception to the limitation of spaces for a special activity. (8) The police department Parking Services may, with twenty-four (24) hour advance notice, grant a nonresident an exception to the limitation of spaces for a special activity in exchange for payment of an established administrative fee.
(9) A dwelling unit whose resident(s) receive three (3) or more lawn parking violations per year shall automatically lose all residential parking permits (transferable residential hanging tags, residential street stickers, or digital permits ) for the remainder of the year.
(g) Specific conditions.
(1) Proof of residency. In order to receive a residential parking sticker, or transferable
residential hanging tag or digital permit , an individual must produce a valid government issued photo identification and proof of residency. Acceptable documents to prove residency on the designated street or section of street are:
(2) Upon showing of proof of business occupancy, owners and employees of small businesses on streets with designated "resident parking" only will be considered residents and issued a resident parking permit if sufficient off-street parking or metered long-term parking at the business location is not available. The conditions of the business's zoning permit must be used to determine if a business has sufficient, available off-street parking at its location. The owner or employee(s) will be issued a choice of a residential street sticker, or a transferable residential hanging tag, or digital permit. Customers of these small businesses may legally park on the street under the authority of the permit.
(3) Display of stickers. When used, Residential street stickers must be affixed to vehicles on the left-hand side of the rear bumper and must be visible without obstruction at all times. In order to be valid the sticker must have the resident street code designation or neighborhood designation and license plate number affixed to it.
(4) Display of transferable residential hanging tags. When used , Transferable residential hanging tags must be hung from the rearview mirror with the side displaying the resident street code designation or neighborhood designation affixed to it and visible without obstruction through the front windshield at all times. If a transferable residential hanging tag cannot be hung from the rearview mirror it must be placed on the front dashboard on the driver's side with the side displaying the residential street code designation or neighborhood designation visible without obstruction through the front windshield at all times.
(5) Fraternities and sororities. Upon showing proof of residency, residents of fraternities and sororities upon properties separate and distinct from institutions and which abut resident parking only designated streets will be issued a permit and a residential street sticker for each resident's registered vehicle or equivalent digital permit. Each of these buildings may receive two (2) transferable residential hanging tags or equivalent digital permits . Buildings with more than ten (10) residents may receive one (1) additional transferable residential hanging tag or equivalent digital permit for every four (4) adult residents beyond the first ten (10) residents, not to exceed five (5) additional transferable residential hanging tags or equivalent digital permits in total. The maximum number of transferable residential hanging tags or equivalent digital permits , that any one (1) fraternity or sorority may have is seven (7).
(h) As written.
(i) Parking voucher.
One (1) parking voucher per year shall be issued with each residential street sticker or transferable residential hanging tag which can be returned to parking enforcement within that year with a resident parking ticket and the ticket will be voided. See Chapter 20 MOTOR VEHICLES AND TRAFFIC. Article III. Parking, Stopping, and Standing. Division 1. Generally. 20-80 Limited Violation Forgiveness.
(j) As written.
(k) Streets designated for resident parking at all times, except between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., nonresidents shall not park a vehicle for a period longer than four (4) hours; this four (4) hour time limit shall not apply to residents with a valid residential parking sticker properly displayed or to visitors at a residence with a valid guest pass properly displayed or digital permit. (l) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
