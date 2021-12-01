 CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-one. A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 4 Location of yield-right-of-way signs. | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 01, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: __Approved___

Date: __11/17/2021__

Attestation of Adoption: ___ Phillip Peterson EI

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 12/01/21

Effective: 12/22/21

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 4 Location of yield-right-of-way signs, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 4 Location of yield-right-of-way signs.

Yield-right-of-way signs are authorized at the following locations:

(1) Reserved. Sixty (60) feet in advance of the east entrance the one lane Queen City Park Road Bridge

(2) Reserved. Sixty (60) feet in advance of the west entrance the one lane Queen City Park Road Bridge

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

