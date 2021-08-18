 CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty One: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission- Section 7. No parking areas | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 18, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty One: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission- Section 7. No parking areas 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: ___Approved____

Date: ____4/21/2021_____

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI Associate Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 08/18/21

Effective: 09/08/21

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7, No parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 7 No parking areas.

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:

(1)-(577) As written.

(578) On north side of Lakewood Parkway beginning at the driveway for 182 Lakewood Parkway and extending west for 40 feet.

(579) On south side of Lakewood Parkway beginning at the driveway for 191 Lakewood Parkway and extending west for 40 feet.

(580) On north side of Lakewood Parkway between the driveway for 146 Lakewood Parkway and the driveway for 154 Lakewood Parkway.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation