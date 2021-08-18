CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty One: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission- Section 7. No parking areas 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: ___Approved____
Date: ____4/21/2021_____
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 08/18/21
Effective: 09/08/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7, No parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7 No parking areas.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1)-(577) As written.
(578) On north side of Lakewood Parkway beginning at the driveway for 182 Lakewood Parkway and extending west for 40 feet.
(579) On south side of Lakewood Parkway beginning at the driveway for 191 Lakewood Parkway and extending west for 40 feet.
(580) On north side of Lakewood Parkway between the driveway for 146 Lakewood Parkway and the driveway for 154 Lakewood Parkway.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
