CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-one. A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7 No-parking areas. 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: __Approved__
Date: __11/17/2021__
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 12/01/21
Effective: 12/22/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7 No-parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7 No-parking areas.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1) – (49) As written.
(50)
Reserved. On the east side of North Willard Street, beginning immediately south of Brookes Avenue and extended south for seventy (70) feet.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
