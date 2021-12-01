 CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-one. A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7 No-parking areas. | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

December 01, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-one. A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7 No-parking areas. 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: __Approved___

Date: __11/17/2021__

Attestation of Adoption: __ Phillip Peterson EI

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 12/01/21

Effective: 12/22/21

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7 No-parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 7 No-parking areas.

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:

(1) – (331) As written.

(332) Reserved. On the east side of Charlotte Street from December 1 through March 31.

(333) Reserved. On the south side of Catherine Street from Hayward Street to Caroline Street from December 1 through March 31.

(335) Reserved. On the north side of Catherine Street from Caroline Street to Saint Paul Street from December 1 through March 31.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

