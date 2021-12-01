CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-one. A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7 No-parking areas. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: __Approved___
Date: __11/17/2021__
Attestation of Adoption: __ Phillip Peterson EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 12/01/21
Effective: 12/22/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7 No-parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7 No-parking areas.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1) – (331) As written.
(332)
Reserved. On the east side of Charlotte Street from December 1 through March 31.
(333)
Reserved. On the south side of Catherine Street from Hayward Street to Caroline Street from December 1 through March 31.
(335)
Reserved. On the north side of Catherine Street from Caroline Street to Saint Paul Street from December 1 through March 31.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
