City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission - Section 10. Two-hour parking 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 5/19/2021
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 06/02/21
Effective: 06/23/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 10, Two-hour parking, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 10 Two-hour parking.
No person shall park a vehicle for a period longer than two (2) hours between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Sundays and holidays excepted, in the following locations:
(1)-(4) As written.
(5) Reserved.
In the first 2 parking spaces on the south side of Adams Court east of Shelburne Street.
(6)-(20) As written.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
