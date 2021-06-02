 City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission - Section 7. No parking areas | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

June 02, 2021 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission - Section 7. No parking areas 

A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission - Section 7. No parking areas


Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: Approved
Date: 5/19/2021
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 06/02/21
Effective: 06/23/21

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7, No parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 7 No parking areas.

No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:

(1)-(563) As written.

(564) On the west side of Battery Street beginning at Maple Street and extending north to Main Street.

** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.

