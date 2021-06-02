City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission - Section 7A. Accessible spaces designated 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: Approved
Date: 5/19/2021
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 06/02/21
Effective: 06/23/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7A, Accessible spaces designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7A Accessible spaces designated.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations, except automobiles displaying special handicapped license plates issued pursuant to 18 V.S.A. § 1325, or any amendment or renumbering thereof:
(1)-(171) As written.
(172) On the north side of King Street in the first parking space east of Battery Street.
(173) On the north side of King Street in the second parking space east of Battery Street.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
