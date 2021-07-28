CITY OF BURLINGTON: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty One. A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission - Section 7. No parking areas 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: __Approved_
Date: ___7/21/2021_
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 07/28/21
Effective: 08/18/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7, No parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7 No parking areas.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1)-(565) As written.
(566) On the south side of Lakeside Avenue beginning at Conger Avenue and extending east to the driveway for 115 Lakeside Avenue.
(567) On the north side of Lakeside Avenue beginning at the western driveway for 128 Lakeside Avenue and extending west to the driveway for 50 Lakeside Avenue.
(568) On the north side of Lakeside Avenue beginning at the crosswalk at the intersection of Conger Avenue and the driveway for 50 Lakeside Avenue and extending west for 30 feet.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
