CITY OF BURLINGTON: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty One: A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7. No parking areas. 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: __Approved__
Date: _1/20/2021___
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Associate Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 08/04/21
Effective: 08/25/21
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7, No parking areas, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 7 No parking areas.
No person shall park any vehicle at any time in the following locations:
(1)-(568) As written.
(569) On the east side of South Street, beginning at Holt Street and extending north to the driveway for 70 South Street.
(570) On the west side of South Street, in the first and second spaces north of Glen Road.
(571) On the east side of South Street beginning at Glen Road and extending north to the driveway for 46 South Street.
(572) On the west side of Prospect Parkway, between the driveways for 194 Prospect Parkway and 204 Prospect Parkway.
(573) On the east side of Prospect Parkway, beginning at Fairmont Street and extending north to the driveway for 201 Prospect Parkway.
(574) On the north side of Fairmont Street, in the first space east of Prospect Parkway.
(575) On the east side of Fairmont Street, between the driveways for 22 Fairmont Street and 32 Fairmont Street.
(576) On the west side of South Prospect Street, beginning at Prospect Parkway and extending south to the driveway for 789 South Prospect Street.
(577) On the east side of South Prospect Street, beginning at Prospect Parkway and extending south to the driveway for 792 South Prospect Street.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
