City of Burlington: Regulation - Sec. 17 

Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works
Action: _Approved___
Date: _9/16/2021___
Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI
Public Works Engineer, Technical Services
Published: 09/29/21___
Effective: _10/20/21_
It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 17 Designation of parking meter zones, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:
Section 17 Designation of parking meter zones.
(b) Thirty (30) minute zones. The following streets or portions of streets are hereby designated as thirty (30) minute parking meter zones:
(1)-(26) As written.
(27) On the south side of Cherry Street in the first space east of the driveway to 37 Church Street.
** Material stricken out deleted.
*** Material underlined added.
