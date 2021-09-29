 City of Burlington: Regulation - Sec. 17 | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

September 29, 2021 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: Regulation - Sec. 17 

In the Year Two Thousand Twenty one, A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission - Section 17 Designation of parking meter zones.


Sponsor(s): Department of Public Works

Action: _Approved___

Date: _9/16/2021___

Attestation of Adoption: Phillip Peterson, EI

Public Works Engineer, Technical Services

Published: 09/29/21___

Effective: _10/20/21_

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 17 Designation of parking meter zones, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:

Section 17 Designation of parking meter zones.

(b) Thirty (30) minute zones. The following streets or portions of streets are hereby designated as thirty (30) minute parking meter zones:

(1)-(26) As written.

(27) On the south side of Cherry Street in the first space east of the driveway to 37 Church Street.

** Material stricken out deleted.

*** Material underlined added.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation