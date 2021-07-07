City of Burlington: An Ordinance in Relation to B.C.O 

ORDINANCE 5.08
Sponsor: Councilor Mason; City Attorney's Office, Ordinance Committee
First reading: 05/10/21
Referred to: Ordinance Committee
Second reading: 06/28/21
Action: adopted
Date: 06/28/21
Signed by Mayor: 06/30/21
Published: 07/07/21
Effective: 07/28/21
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Chapter 21, Article VI Livable Wages of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Sections 21-81 and 21-84 thereof to read as follows:
21-80 As written.
21-81 Definitions.
As used in this article, the following terms shall be defined as follows:
(a) through (d) As written.
(e) Designated accountability monitor shall mean a nonprofit
corporation organization, business, or individual hired or retained by the City which has established and maintains valid nonprofit status under Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and that is independent of the partiesCity contractors it is monitoring.
(f) through (j) As written.
21-82 and 21-83 As written.
21-84 Enforcement.
(a) and (b) As written.
(c) The City of Burlington shall appoint
a one or more designated accountability monitors that shall have the authority:
(1) To inform and educate covered employers and their employees
of about all applicable provisions of this article and other applicable laws, codes, and regulations;
(2) To
create a telephonic and electronic accountability system under this article that shall be available at all timeswork with the chief administrative officer to create a system to receive complaints under this article;
(3) To
establish and implement a system for processing employees' complaints under this article, including a system for investigating complaints and determining their initial credibility visit work sites of City contractors (and their sub-contractors) or communicate directly with contractors' employees to check for compliance with this ordinance; and
(4) To assist the chief administrative officer to conduct periodic audits of payroll and leave records of covered employees; and
(45) To refer credible complaints to the city attorney's office for potential enforcement action under this article and assist in enforcement actions.
The designated accountability monitor shall forward to the City of Burlington all credible complaints of violations within ten (10) days of their receipt.
(d) through (j) As written.
21-85 through 21-89 As written.
* Material
stricken out deleted.
** Material underlined added.
