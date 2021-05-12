City of Burlington: An Ordinance in Relation to Leaf blowers (Amendment) 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
ORDINANCE 4.17
Sponsor: Councilor Paul
Public Hearing Dates: _
First reading:
Referred to:
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 04/26/21
Second reading: __
Action: adopted
Date: 04/26/21
Signed by Mayor: 05/03/21
Published: 05/12/21
Effective: 06/02/21
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Chapter 21, Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Sec. 21-14, Leaf blowers, to read as follows:
Sec. 21-14. Leaf blowers.
(a) Purposes. As written.
(b) Memorial Day to Labor Day. No person shall use a leaf blower within the City from Memorial Day to Labor Day in each year, except as follows:
(1) Electric or battery-powered leaf blowers, on which is affixed a manufacturer's label indicating the model number,
and that have a noise level not in excess of 65dBA per residential lot may be used subject to the other provisions of this section;
(2) As written
(3) Leaf blowers must
bear an affixed manufacturer's label documenting have a noise rating of 65 dbA or less; and
(4) As written.
Balance of Sec. 21-14 as written.
* Material underlined added.
** Material stricken out deleted.
find, follow, fan us: