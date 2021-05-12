 City of Burlington: An Ordinance in Relation to Leaf blowers (Amendment) | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 12, 2021 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: An Ordinance in Relation to Leaf blowers (Amendment) 

CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-One An Ordinance in Relation to B.C.O. - OFFENSES and MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS — Express prohibitions. Sec. 21-14 Leaf blowers (Amendment)


ORDINANCE 4.17

Sponsor: Councilor Paul

Public Hearing Dates: _

First reading:

Referred to:

Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: 04/26/21

Second reading: __

Action: adopted

Date: 04/26/21

Signed by Mayor: 05/03/21

Published: 05/12/21

Effective: 06/02/21


It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Chapter 21, Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Sec. 21-14, Leaf blowers, to read as follows:

Sec. 21-14. Leaf blowers.

(a) Purposes. As written.

(b) Memorial Day to Labor Day. No person shall use a leaf blower within the City from Memorial Day to Labor Day in each year, except as follows:

(1) Electric or battery-powered leaf blowers, on which is affixed a manufacturer's label indicating the model number, and that have a noise level not in excess of 65dBA per residential lot may be used subject to the other provisions of this section;

(2) As written

(3) Leaf blowers must bear an affixed manufacturer's label documenting have a noise rating of 65 dbA or less; and

(4) As written.

Balance of Sec. 21-14 as written.

* Material underlined added.

** Material stricken out deleted.

