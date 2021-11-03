 City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Ordinance 7.07 | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

November 03, 2021 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Ordinance 7.07 

City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-One, An Ordinance in Relation to B.C.O. — OFFENSES AND MISCELLANEOUS PROVISIONS Sections 21-28 Use of buildings by disorderly persons, 21-33 Prostitution, and 21-34 Keeping house of prostitution


ORDINANCE 7.07 Sponsor: Councilor Freeman, Ordinance Committee

Public Hearing Dates: ____
First reading: 07/12/21
Referred to: Ordinance Committee
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: ___
Second reading: 10/18/21
Action: adopted as amended
Date: 10/18/21
Signed by Mayor: 10/27/21
Published: 11/03/21
Effective: 11/24/21

It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:

That Chapter 21 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Section 21-28, Use of buildings by disorderly persons, deleting Section 21-33, Prostitution, and deleting Section 21-34, Keeping house of prostitution, thereof to read as follows:

***

21-28 Use of buildings by disorderly persons.

No person shall permit histheir buildings or other place to be used, frequented or resorted to by riotous or disorderly persons, or by any vagrants, gamblers or common prostitutes, nor shall any person permit any boisterous, riotous or disorderly conduct therein or thereabout.

***

21-33 Prostitution.

It shall be unlawful for any female to be a prostitute, ply the vocation of a prostitute in this city, or subject her person to prostitution, and no male shall associate and consort with such female for the purpose of prostitution.

***

21-34 Keeping house of prostitution.

It shall be unlawful for any person to keep a house of prostitution; permit prostitution in any house or building he may occupy; be an inmate of any house of ill-fame; or in any manner contribute to the support or maintenance of any house of ill-fame. It shall also be unlawful for any person having control of any house or building to lease or rent the same to any prostitute to be kept as a house of ill-fame.

***

21-33 – 21-34 Reserved.

* Material stricken out deleted.

** Material underlined added.

