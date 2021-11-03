City of Burlington: A Regulation in Relation to Ordinance 7.07 

ORDINANCE 7.07 Sponsor: Councilor Freeman, Ordinance Committee
Public Hearing Dates: ____
First reading: 07/12/21
Referred to: Ordinance Committee
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: ___
Second reading: 10/18/21
Action: adopted as amended
Date: 10/18/21
Signed by Mayor: 10/27/21
Published: 11/03/21
Effective: 11/24/21
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Chapter 21 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Section 21-28, Use of buildings by disorderly persons, deleting Section 21-33, Prostitution, and deleting Section 21-34, Keeping house of prostitution, thereof to read as follows:
***
21-28 Use of buildings by disorderly persons.
No person shall permit
histheir buildings or other place to be used, frequented or resorted to by riotous or disorderly persons , or by any vagrants, gamblers or common prostitutes, nor shall any person permit any boisterous, riotous or disorderly conduct therein or thereabout.
***
21-33 Prostitution.
It shall be unlawful for any female to be a prostitute, ply the vocation of a prostitute in this city, or subject her person to prostitution, and no male shall associate and consort with such female for the purpose of prostitution.
***
21-34 Keeping house of prostitution.
It shall be unlawful for any person to keep a house of prostitution; permit prostitution in any house or building he may occupy; be an inmate of any house of ill-fame; or in any manner contribute to the support or maintenance of any house of ill-fame. It shall also be unlawful for any person having control of any house or building to lease or rent the same to any prostitute to be kept as a house of ill-fame.
***
21-33 – 21-34 Reserved.
* Material
stricken out deleted.
** Material underlined added.
