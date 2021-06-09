City of Burlington: Ordinance 6.06 

ORDINANCE 6.06
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Chapter 26 Wastewater, Stormwater and Pollution Control, Article II Sewers, Wastewater and Pollution Control, Division 3 Wastewater and Water Pollution Control Charges, and Chapter 31 Water, Article II Meters and Article III Rates and Changes, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby are amended as follows:
Chapter 26. Wastewater, Stormwater and Pollution Control.
Article I. As written.
Article II. Sewers, Wastewater and Pollution Control.
Division 1. As written.
Division 2. As written.
Division 3. Wastewater and Water Pollution Control Charges.
26-51—26-52. As written.
26-53. Wastewater rates and fees; charges.
For any user the wastewater charge shall be based upon the consumption of water upon the premises as measured by the city water meter or meters or as estimated where appropriate by the public works department.
(a) Monthly wastewater rates and fees shall be in accordance with a schedule prescribed by the water division of the department of public works and approved by the City Council in the city's budget or otherwise, and charges shall be categorized as follows:
(1) Fixed Charge: Based on the size of the meter or meters.
a. A fixed meter charge may be temporarily waived in accordance with policies prescribed by the water division of the department of public works and as approved by City Council as part of the Water Resources Assistance Program.
(2) Volumetric Charge: Based on the customer classification and the volumetric usage of wastewater upon the premises as measured by the city water meter or as estimated where appropriate by the water division of the department of public works.
26-54. Minimum charge.
There may be a minimum monthly wastewater charge based upon a schedule prescribed by the
public works commission water division of the department of public works and approved by the city council.
26-55. As written.
26-56.
Adjustment of charges in special cases. Abatements; credits; refunds.
(a) Abatements, credits, and refunds of wastewater rates, fees and charges shall be in accordance with policies prescribed by the water division of the department of public works and approved by the City Council.
(b) Any premises to which city water is supplied for manufacturing, commercial, or irrigation purposes, in such a manner that a substantial portion of the same is not returned to the city sewer system, shall be entitled, upon application therefore, to such abatement in the wastewater charge, as the director shall determine to be equitable under the circumstances. Any person dissatisfied with such determination by the director may apply first to the public works commission for an adjustment thereof, and thereafter to the city council whose decision shall be final.
26-57—26-70. As written.
Division 4. As written.
Article III. As written.
Chapter 31. Water.
Article I. As written.
Article II. Meters.
31-39—31-44. As written.
31-45. Two or more meters.
Water used through two (2) or more meters upon the same premises, for the same business, and to supply the same pipes used for a common supply shall be rated as passing through one (1) meter, but if used through separate pipes or for different kinds of business, each meter shall be rated separately. In no case, however, shall water be furnished to a meter for less than the established
minimum meter rate fixed meter charge, as described in Sections 31-48 and 31-61.
31-46. As written.
31-47. Faulty meter.
If from any cause a meter fails to register the amount of water passing through it, the owner shall be charged at the average daily
rate usage as shown by the meter when in order.
31-48. Minimum Monthly charge.
The monthly charge for water shall not be less than the minimum monthly charge for furnishing water to meters subject to the minimum.
There may be a minimum monthly water charge based upon a schedule prescribed by the water division of the department of public works and approved by the City Council.
31-49—31-50. As written.
31-51—31-
61 60 Reserved.
Article III. Rates and Changes.
31-61. Rates and Fees; Charges
Monthly water rates and fees shall be in accordance with a schedule prescribed by the water division of the department of public works and approved by the City Council in the city's budget or otherwise, and charges shall be categorized as follows:
(1) Fixed Charge: Based on the size of the meter or meters.
a. A fixed meter charge may be temporarily waived in accordance with policies prescribed by the water division of the department of public works and as approved by City Council as part of the Water Resources Assistance Program.
(2) Volumetric Charge: Based on the customer classification and the volumetric usage of wastewater upon the premises as measured by the city water meter or as estimated where appropriate by the water division of the department of public works.
(3) Private Fire Protection Charge: Based on the presence of private fire protection infrastructure, meaning a fire hydrant outside the right of way and a service line that feeds a fire protection system.
(4) Other fees and charges related to billing, and administrative and field services, including rates, fees and charges set by the State of Vermont.
31-62. As written.
31-63. N
o sSpecial rates.
There shall be no special rates for furnishing water within the City of Burlington and the water division shall receive the same compensation for water furnished for public use as for the same service furnished to a private individual or corporation within the City of Burlington. The water division of the department of public works may negotiate special rates for consolidated water districts as provided for in 24 V.S.A. Chapter 91, upon approval of the public works commission.
31-64. Abatements; refunds.
No abatement of the water
rate charges shall be allowed by reason of disuse or diminished use or vacancy of premises, nor shall a payment be refunded or abatement made by reason of the occurrence of any of the matters or things mentioned in section 31-7.
31-65. When rates commence.
Meter rates of the minimum class shall, if the use commences before the fifteenth of any month, date from the first of such month. If after that date, the bill shall date from the first of the following month.
The rates, fees and charges, as described in Section 31-61, shall commence upon the date of installation of a meter, and if that date is not the first of the calendar month, the rates, fees and charges shall be prorated based on a 30-day period.
31-66—31-73. As written.
