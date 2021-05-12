 City of Burlington: An Ordinance in Relation to R-L Boundary at 925 North Avenue ZA #21-03 | Ordinance Changes | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 12, 2021 Legal Notices » Ordinance Changes

City of Burlington: An Ordinance in Relation to R-L Boundary at 925 North Avenue ZA #21-03 

CITY OF BURLINGTON In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-One An Ordinance in Relation to COMPREHENSIVE DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE – R-L Boundary at 925 North Avenue ZA #21-03


ORDINANCE 5.11

Sponsor: Office of City Planning, Planning Commission, Ordinance Committee

Public Hearing Dates: 04/26/21

First reading: 02/08/21

Referred to: Ordinance Committee_______

Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: _____

Second reading: 04/26/21

Action: adopted

Date: 04/26/21

Signed by Mayor: 05/03/21


It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:That Appendix A, Comprehensive Development Ordinance, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended to move the RCO and R-L zoning districts boundary line at 925 North Avenue to the west by amending Map 4.3.1-1 Base Zoning Districts, Map 4.4.5-1 Residential Zoning Districts, Map 4.4.6-1 Recreation, Conservation, Open Space Districts; and 4.5.1-1 Design Review Overlay, to read as follows:

**See attached map excerpts identified as:

- Excerpt of Base Zoning Districts Map, Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance, Map 4.3.1-1, Map for Proposed #ZA-21-03 dated January 22, 2021;

- Excerpt of Residential Districts Map, Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance, Map 4.4.5-1, Map for Proposed #ZA-21-03 dated January 22, 2021;

- Excerpt of Recreation, Conservation, Open Space Districts Map, Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance, Map 4.4.6-1, Map for Proposed #ZA-21-03 dated January 22, 2021; and

- Excerpt Design Review Overlay Districts Map, Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance, Map 4.5.1-1, Map for Proposed #ZA-21-03 dated January 22, 2021.

Changes as indicated in each corresponding legend, consistent with the map excerpt.

  Courtesy
  Courtesy
  Courtesy
  Courtesy

