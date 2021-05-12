City of Burlington: An Ordinance in Relation to R-L Boundary at 925 North Avenue ZA #21-03 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
ORDINANCE 5.11
Sponsor: Office of City Planning, Planning Commission, Ordinance Committee
Public Hearing Dates: 04/26/21
First reading: 02/08/21
Referred to: Ordinance Committee_______
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage: _____
Second reading: 04/26/21
Action: adopted
Date: 04/26/21
Signed by Mayor: 05/03/21
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:That Appendix A, Comprehensive Development Ordinance, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended to move the RCO and R-L zoning districts boundary line at 925 North Avenue to the west by amending Map 4.3.1-1 Base Zoning Districts, Map 4.4.5-1 Residential Zoning Districts, Map 4.4.6-1 Recreation, Conservation, Open Space Districts; and 4.5.1-1 Design Review Overlay, to read as follows:
**See attached map excerpts identified as:
- Excerpt of Base Zoning Districts Map, Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance, Map 4.3.1-1, Map for Proposed #ZA-21-03 dated January 22, 2021;
- Excerpt of Residential Districts Map, Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance, Map 4.4.5-1, Map for Proposed #ZA-21-03 dated January 22, 2021;
- Excerpt of Recreation, Conservation, Open Space Districts Map, Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance, Map 4.4.6-1, Map for Proposed #ZA-21-03 dated January 22, 2021; and
- Excerpt Design Review Overlay Districts Map, Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance, Map 4.5.1-1, Map for Proposed #ZA-21-03 dated January 22, 2021.
Changes as indicated in each corresponding legend, consistent with the map excerpt.
